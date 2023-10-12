Carson Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,412 Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 141,736 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 29,678 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 26,781 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 65,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $966,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $10.45 on Thursday. Ready Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, August 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse sold 26,623 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $284,866.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

