14,976 Shares in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Purchased by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ryerson by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,412,000 after acquiring an additional 621,219 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth about $20,697,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ryerson by 1,511.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 492,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,914,000 after acquiring an additional 461,850 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryerson by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,521,000 after acquiring an additional 330,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 377.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 243,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:RYI opened at $29.16 on Thursday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.19.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.1825 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.25%.

Insider Activity at Ryerson

In related news, Director Stephen P. Larson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $147,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryerson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ryerson from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

