Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Quest Diagnostics worth $11,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302,510 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 46,022.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,914,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,403 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,728,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,746 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $157,412,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $122.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

DGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

