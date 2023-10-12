Carson Advisory Inc. Invests $185,000 in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302,510 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,728,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,746 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 46,022.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,914,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,403 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $122.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.01. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

