Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $11,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 13.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in Entergy by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bank OZK now owns 4,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Trading Up 1.4 %

ETR stock opened at $94.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $120.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.28.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entergy

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.