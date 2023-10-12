Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Neogen updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Neogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.71. Neogen has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Neogen from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Insider Transactions at Neogen

In related news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $150,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $33,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,509 shares of the company's stock, valued at $553,658.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neogen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth $71,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth $45,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth $84,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

