VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:USVM)

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1438 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Price Performance
USVM opened at $65.08 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $57.49 and a 12 month high of $69.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
