Status Price Tops $0.0228 on Major Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $88.03 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007447 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00021128 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00015673 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00013490 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,786.60 or 1.00034603 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,862,634,181 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,862,634,180.659934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02275932 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $1,407,337.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.