Qtum (QTUM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $17.31 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.08 or 0.00007771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $217.98 million and $17.31 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,548.27 or 0.05782010 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00033674 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00024265 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00015216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

