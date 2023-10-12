Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) PT Lowered to $18.00

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on NOMD. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.76. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $811.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.57 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 28,220 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

