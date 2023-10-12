Barclays Lowers Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target to $25.00

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on REYN

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Down 1.2 %

REYN stock opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.40. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.46. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after buying an additional 39,307 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 784.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 9,057 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 108,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Get Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.