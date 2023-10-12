Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Barclays

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.52% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $34.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day moving average is $40.50. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $650.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.45 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.