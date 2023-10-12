TerraClassicUSD Price Tops $0.0110 on Top Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $107.73 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00033674 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00024265 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002835 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,792,999,495 coins and its circulating supply is 9,786,949,780 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.