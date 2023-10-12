Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Given New $218.00 Price Target at Barclays

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from $265.00 to $218.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HSY. HSBC started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.75.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $191.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $190.13 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.84.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,433 shares of company stock worth $4,069,591. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Hershey by 5.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Hershey by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Hershey by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 71,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

