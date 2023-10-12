Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Equities researchers at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s previous close.

REXR has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

NYSE REXR opened at $49.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $46.29 and a 52-week high of $66.71.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.28). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $403,696.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,433,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,123 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after buying an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,532,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,670,000 after acquiring an additional 187,728 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,023,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,556,000 after acquiring an additional 591,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,875,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,954,000 after purchasing an additional 354,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

