Kellogg (NYSE:K) PT Lowered to $57.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $69.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s previous close.

K has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $49.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $48.34 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $6,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,662,627.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $3,864,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,942,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,340,763.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $6,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,662,627.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 689,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,684,410. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Kellogg by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Kellogg by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

