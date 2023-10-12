BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Up 485.6% in September

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,700 shares, an increase of 485.6% from the September 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 568,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $7.59 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0562 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 431.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 146,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 118,796 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 56,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 19,097 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $749,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,062,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

