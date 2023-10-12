BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Up 485.6% in September

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,700 shares, an increase of 485.6% from the September 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 568,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $7.59 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0562 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
See Also
