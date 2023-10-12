Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.97% from the company’s current price.

KHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

KHC stock opened at $32.44 on Thursday. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $31.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

