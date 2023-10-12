Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) PT Lowered to $1.00

Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 488.24% from the stock’s current price.

Nextech3D.AI Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NEXCF opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Nextech3D.AI has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Analysts forecast that Nextech3D.AI will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nextech3D.AI

Nextech3D.AI Corporation provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was formerly known as NexTech AR Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Nextech3D.AI Corporation in September 2023.

