Financial Counselors Inc. Has $11.25 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of D stock opened at $42.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.56. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on D

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.