Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 2,499 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $143.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.47 billion, a PE ratio of 66.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.48 and its 200-day moving average is $135.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.