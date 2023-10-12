TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $9,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 197.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,715,061,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in TC Energy by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 152.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $35.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.55. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $49.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 381.94%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

