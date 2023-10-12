Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,354 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,893,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $70.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

