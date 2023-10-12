Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 2,757 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $8,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.27. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

