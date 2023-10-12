Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 566 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 207,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $10,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $41.34 on Thursday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 10.14%.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

