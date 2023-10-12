Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HAS. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Hasbro Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of HAS stock opened at $58.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.48, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.86.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -151.35%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

