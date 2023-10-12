Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

VBR opened at $159.32 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.51 and a 12-month high of $178.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

