Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,879 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $175.62 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $199.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.30 and its 200 day moving average is $182.23.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

