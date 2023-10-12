Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $71.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $363,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,281.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $363,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,281.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $2,344,184.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,107.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,859 shares of company stock worth $13,991,222. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

