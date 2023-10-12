Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,779 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 115.8% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 215.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GSK by 52.9% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 50.26%. As a group, analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. GSK’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,533.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GSK

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.