Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Valvoline in a report issued on Wednesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Valvoline’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

NYSE VVV opened at $32.17 on Thursday. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average of $35.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $376.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.53 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 110.05% and a return on equity of 42.99%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 54.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 127.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $68,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,230 shares in the company, valued at $486,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Lori Ann Flees purchased 8,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.76 per share, for a total transaction of $299,755.04. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $68,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,096.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 17,839 shares of company stock worth $601,606 and sold 15,438 shares worth $522,502. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

