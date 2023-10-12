Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Applied Digital Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLD)

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Applied Digital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 10th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 58.11% and a negative return on equity of 69.38%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday.

Applied Digital stock opened at $5.26 on Thursday. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 4.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied Digital stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. 53.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

