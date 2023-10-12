Zacks Research Weighs in on Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the natural resource company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.07. The company has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 36,696 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6,173.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,517 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,174 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

