Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Genius Sports

Genius Sports Price Performance

Genius Sports stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.04. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.57 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 46.77% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Sports

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the third quarter worth $63,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 4,413.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 55,125 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 431,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 52,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $324,000. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.