Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for WESCO International, Inc. Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WESCO International in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst A. Agarwal now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.26. The consensus estimate for WESCO International’s current full-year earnings is $15.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.68 EPS.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on WESCO International from $214.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.88.

WESCO International Trading Up 0.8 %

WCC opened at $147.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.28 and a 200-day moving average of $153.04. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $185.23.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 3.81%. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.19 earnings per share.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 1,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.83, for a total value of $160,777.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,924.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter worth $259,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the first quarter worth $376,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the first quarter worth $7,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.