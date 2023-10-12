Brokers Issue Forecasts for Saratoga Investment Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Saratoga Investment in a report released on Wednesday, October 11th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Saratoga Investment’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAR. Raymond James lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

SAR stock opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $283.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $28.87.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $35.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.02%. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 102.90%.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

