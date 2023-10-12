Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Cenovus Energy Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Cenovus Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Cenovus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVE. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $20.50 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 2.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.106 dividend. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 19.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 36.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

