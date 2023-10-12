Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cheniere Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cheniere Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.42 EPS.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LNG. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $172.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.41. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.