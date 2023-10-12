Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) PT Lowered to $8.00 at JMP Securities

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 131.21% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Shares of SANA opened at $3.46 on Thursday. Sana Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 59.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 72.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 74.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 150.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

