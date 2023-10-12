KOK Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.44 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and $551,940.11 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007461 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00021164 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00015663 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00013498 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,756.02 or 1.00079557 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00693991 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $524,632.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.