Creditcoin (CTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $36.31 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $36.31 million and $15.44 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000506 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003723 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005693 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000102 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 268,502,635 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.