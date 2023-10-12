Evmos Trading Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Evmos has a market cap of $18.10 million and $465,966.62 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0604 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Evmos has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Buying and Selling Evmos

