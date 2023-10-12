National Bank Financial Boosts Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to $25.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective increased by analysts at National Bank Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enerplus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enerplus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enerplus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Get Enerplus alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ERF

Enerplus Price Performance

Enerplus stock opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $19.23.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Enerplus had a return on equity of 57.30% and a net margin of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $350.94 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Enerplus will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enerplus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enerplus by 80.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enerplus

(Get Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.