WINkLink (WIN) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

WINkLink (WIN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 12th. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $56.97 million and $7.70 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WINkLink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINkLink Token Profile

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00005961 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $7,394,310.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

