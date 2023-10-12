Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ESTC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elastic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.35.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC opened at $82.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Elastic has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $82.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative net margin of 19.33% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. The company had revenue of $293.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $2,034,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $628,986.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $2,034,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $628,986.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,118,884.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,746,281.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,470 shares of company stock worth $7,308,840 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $1,302,000. Ceera Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 272.7% in the first quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 3,406.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,684,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Elastic by 340.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 14,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

