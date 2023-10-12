Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.85% from the company’s current price.

CVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.53.

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$27.85 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$20.31 and a 52 week high of C$29.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.91 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 6.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 3.9027982 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

