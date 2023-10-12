Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Barclays

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $7.88 on Thursday. Hillman Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $380.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.62 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 50.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,922,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643,162 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at $33,131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,783,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,908 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 4,723.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,317,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,554 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

