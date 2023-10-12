KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Barclays

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush cut their price target on KB Home from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on KB Home from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $45.72 on Thursday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $55.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.52. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.37. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Melissa Lora sold 9,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $513,230.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,619 shares in the company, valued at $9,607,124.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $2,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,654 shares in the company, valued at $8,376,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 9,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $513,230.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,607,124.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,178 shares of company stock worth $2,854,624. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

