Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to Neutral

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CVNA. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Carvana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carvana from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.61.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $37.87 on Thursday. Carvana has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.24.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carvana will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,174 shares in the company, valued at $8,093,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carvana by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 393.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

