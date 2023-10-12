Oppenheimer Cuts Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Price Target to $84.00

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $96.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.57.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $68.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.57. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $101.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.47.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Doron Blachar sold 11,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $855,187.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,451.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ormat Technologies news, CEO Doron Blachar sold 11,315 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $855,187.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,451.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Isaac Angel sold 25,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $1,900,886.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,032 shares of company stock worth $4,762,366. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORA. Creative Planning grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 15,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Articles

